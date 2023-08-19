The sun was shining and the colours were a plenty down at the grand opening of the South Nowra Netball Courts this morning (August 19).
Teams from across the Shoalhaven and Illawarra made their way to the courts to parade as one around the complex before the ribbon and cake were both officially cut, signalling the opening of the $4.8 million project.
The excitement in the air was palpable with each team an array of laughter, cheers and colourful streamers.
The official proceedings began with a smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country by Gadhungal Marring, before Mayor Amanda Findley stepped forward to address the crowd.
Mayor Findley spoke about the importance of the project for the netballers of the region, and the work and effort behind the scenes of the Shoalhaven Netball Association.
The project encompassed replacing six netball courts at the Park Road complex, and resurfacing another six.
Energy efficient floodlighting was also installed, along with perimeter fencing, seating, footpaths and accessible parking.
"The upgrades were very much needed," she said.
"I know all of the people in your club have been asking for upgrades for some time, I know the smiles out there are genuinely big and it has made for a very happy day."
"This is a significant investment in everyone's wellbeing because who doesn't love playing netball on a Saturday morning."
After Mayor Findley, Shoalhaven Netball Association President, Kathy Rembisz, stepped forward to say a few words on what the project means to the area.
"Today is a special day, and to be opening the new courts on the same day as our First Nations round makes it that much more special," she said.
"Everyone celebrated the First Nations round earlier in the season but we chose to wait for the grand opening of our new courts."
"We are here to celebrate the history, culture, and contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to the sport of netball, of which we have many of our own and together we will continue to grow out sport of netball."
"Thank you, thank you, thank you, Shoalhaven City Council for making these courts a reality."
Following the opening, an exhibition match was held, with everyone invited to explore the facilities, participate in activities, and learn more about upcoming community programs and events following the match.
