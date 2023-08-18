Police are appealing for public help to find Adam Williamson, last seen leaving a medical facility on Nowra's Scenic Drive about 9pm on Thursday, August 17.
The 44-year-old has not been located or contacted since, with police and family holding serious concerns for his welfare.
Adam is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build, with stubble on his face.
He was last seen wearing black pants with paint spatter and a dark grey jumper.
Adam is known to frequent the Shoalhaven, Nowra and Greenwell Point areas.
He might also be heading to the Quakers Hill area in western Sydney.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
