South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on

Legacy Centenary Nowra Community day is one to not miss on Saturday

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Sawkins Park will play host to the event tomorrow. Picture by Shoalhaven City Council.
Harry Sawkins Park will play host to the event tomorrow. Picture by Shoalhaven City Council.

If you are looking for an event to fill up your weekend calendar, we have just the thing for you tomorrow.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.