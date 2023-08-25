If you are looking for an event to fill up your weekend calendar, we have just the thing for you tomorrow.
The Legacy Centenary Nowra Community day, presented by Lockheed Martin, is being held to commemorate 100 years of Legacy supporting and empowering our veterans families across Australia.
The local group invites people to come along to Harry Sawkins Park where the event will be held that aims to bring together veterans' families to connect and create relationships within Legacy as well as the broader community.
Face painting, balloon twisting, craft corner, roving entertainment, along with several more activities will be on offer for attending families and kids.
There will also be a number of food and drinks vans on offer for attendees.
Along with that, a number of market stalls will be running, as well as several key speakers and acts speaking throughout the day.
The event will kick off at 10am tomorrow and run until 2pm.
