South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Basin and Illaroo "ready" for yardstick clash as Blackmore-Bolden Shield season inches closer to finale

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illaroo Kangaroos and St Georges Basin Dragons battling this season at Sharman Park. Picture by Team Shot Studios.
Illaroo Kangaroos and St Georges Basin Dragons battling this season at Sharman Park. Picture by Team Shot Studios.

With only two rounds left in the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield season, the competition is heating up as the teams battle for standings positions heading into finals time.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.