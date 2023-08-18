With only two rounds left in the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield season, the competition is heating up as the teams battle for standings positions heading into finals time.
Two of those sides enjoying prime prominence in the standings are the second-place St Georges Basin Dragons and third-place Illaroo Kangaroos.
This weekend the Kangaroos have a chance to leapfrog the Dragons for second heading into the final round, however, it will be no easy task against a Basin side who have been on a goal-scoring mission over the past few weeks.
"Basin is always well structured and strong in the midfield. We need to match them there and let the rest of our team shine," Illaroo's Jarvis Strand said.
While the Kangaroos got off to a shaky start, they have rebounded and like Basin have enjoyed a very stellar run.
"It's no secret that we didn't have the best preseasons," Strand said.
"Some new players to the club and a new coach meant it took us a while to find our feet, but now we're gelling well, and it's showing in our results."
It has been a long journey for Illaroo, who haven't made the finals since 2016, however, Strand the wealth of experience on the team has them feeling confident heading into the end of the season.
"It's been a while, however, the whole squad have been there before and played finals football, be it for Illaroo or other clubs, so we have some experience to lean on," he said.
The match-up between Basin and Illaroo has been one to watch all season with the last clash being a hotly contested one at Sharman Park that the Kangaroos were able to steal 1-0.
Strand is expecting the clash to be no different this time around.
"I expect the match to be one of high tempo and quality, both teams will view it as an opportunity to fine-tune and treat it as a finals game," he said.
"There is a nice relationship and respect between the two clubs over the past few years and it's always a clash to look forward to regardless of the table situation."
Basin head coach James Gallemore echoed a similar sentiment, saying it's a game that both sides will need to be ready for when they hit the green on Saturday.
"We'll need to be ready for their (Illaroo's) counterattacks, it'll just be about us putting into practice what we have the past several weeks," he said.
The Dragons have been on a goal-scoring rampage, most recently handing Culburra a 6-0 beatdown at Culburra Oval.
Gallemore said the team has been growing throughout the season but noted it was the Huskisson game (Basin won 4-1) in round 14 where the team clicked.
"I think that was the moment where it clicked for us," he said.
"I came into the year with specific goals, one was to get more goals on the board, and another to have a leaner defence."
This season, almost everyone on Basin's starting side has put a goal on the board, an illustration of the side's strong ball movement, and team chemistry on the field.
Gallemore noted the strength of Illaroo but said the team won't approach this game any differently and instead will focus on executing their style of play.
The stage is officially set for what should be a strong weekend of football.
The Illaroo Kangaroos and St Georges Basin Dragons will kick off on Saturday, August 19, at 3:30 pm at St Georges Basin Sporting Complex.
Across the rest of the league, the fourth-place Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks have a dramatically important clash with the Huskisson-Vincentia Seagulls as they battle for position, the undefeated Milton-Ulladulla Panthers take to the field against the last-place Bomaderry Tigers, with the seventh place Culburra Cougars and eighth place Sussex Inlet Seahawks rounding out the weekend.
