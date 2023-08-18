COVID-19 case numbers rise and fall in the latest data

New COVID-19 cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District jumped by more than 17 per cent in the past week.
The rise to 123 new cases from 105 the previous week coincided with a rise in new cases across the state from 1993 last week to 2123 in the week up to 4pm on Thursday, August 17.
However the number of COVID deaths dropped dramatically from 36 to 19.
Meanwhile the number of COVID patients needing intensive care in hospital has fallen to its lowest level in months, sitting at just nine when the figures were recorded.
The new coronavirus cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven this week included 58 detected via rapid antigen testing and 65 via PCR tests - taking the PCR tally to 213 cases in the past four weeks.
They included 56 in Shoalhaven, eight in Kiama, 56 in Shellharbour and 93 in Wollongong.
