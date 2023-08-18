South Coast Register
State Government delivers on promised funding boost for shelters

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:00pm
State Member for South Coast Liza Butler (left) and NSW Housing and Homelessness Minister Rose Jackson (right) deliver promised funding to Peter Dover from Safe Shelter and Sarah Date from Safe Waters. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Homelessness services in the Shoalhaven are set for a shake-up with the State Government delivering $500,000 of emergency funding that was promised ahead of the state election.

