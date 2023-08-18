Homelessness services in the Shoalhaven are set for a shake-up with the State Government delivering $500,000 of emergency funding that was promised ahead of the state election.
Two critical homelessness services - Safe Shelter Shoalhaven and Safe Waters Ulladulla will each receive $250,000 to continue delivering the support needed to break the homelessness cycle.
The emergency funding has been provided to ensure the services are able to continue functioning until they have a chance to become part of the regular homeless service funding rounds.
Peter Dover from Safe Shelter and Sarah Date from Safe Waters said the funding meant they could focus on providing much-needed help and support, rather than worrying about fundraising.
And they said it provided much-needed certainty for staff and for the people they worked with.
Safe Shelter Shoalhaven, delivered by Salt Care, provides safe emergency overnight accommodation to people who would otherwise by forced to sleep rough, as well as offering nourishing meals for each guest.
Safe Waters Community Care manages the Safe Waters Ulladulla Shelter which gives much-needed support to vulnerable people, including women and children escaping domestic violence.
Housing and Homelessness Minister Rose Jackson delivered the funding, which was promised in December 2022.
"We are in the grip of a housing crisis and we know that is putting additional pressure on organisations which provide critical services to people experiencing homelessness," she said
"Everyone deserves access to safe and secure housing and these services are a vital pathway to breaking the cycle of homelessness.
"We are delivering on our election commitment and our government is determined to create an environment where episodes of homelessness are rare, brief and not repeated," she said.
"We know we need a path forward, because the system isn't working."
State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, said the region hgad been hard hit by the housing shortage.
"We want to ensure everyone in our community has a safe place to go when times are tough," she said.
"This funding boost will enable these two organisations to expand their services and ensure more people in our community have a pathway to stable accommodation."
