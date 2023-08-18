Shoalhaven FC have been electric in the last weeks of the 2023 season, with their first grade men's and under 18s battling this weekend in their respective semi-finals.
It has been a tremendous run for their side in their inaugural run in the FSC Illawarra Community League with three teams finishing at the top of their ladder in their respective conferences.
However, right now those records are not the focus for the men as they eye possible premiership glory.
Tomorrow (Saturday, August 19), Shoalhaven will face off against second-place Hilltop at South Nowra Football Grounds.
Shoalhaven head into the clash with an undefeated regular season (15-nil), a result of the team's hard work on the field and the club's efforts behind the scenes.
"It's been in the background for a few years now, there's been a lot of hard work to get us to this point," first grade head coach Nathan Aldridge said.
"What we've done as a club in our first year is quite unbelievable to be honest."
Aldridge said the success the team has experienced this season is a result of everyone buying in from day one.
The side completely "came together" from the start, with it not mattering that players came from different clubs, and areas, the chemistry was immediately obvious.
"It was all about creating a good environment and I think our results have come from that," he said.
Shoalhaven is "focused" and "quietly confident" heading into the weekend, with Aldridge adding on how fantastic the attitude in training has been.
"At the end of the day it's just another game," he said.
"We just have to do all the right things and get ourselves ready and whatever happens on Saturday happens."
Aldridge noted physicality as the greatest strength of Hilltop and the thing that Shoalhaven is most keyed in on heading into the match.
"They (Hilltop) are well coached, and play good football, but their strength is their physicality," he said.
"If we can match that side of the physicality and play the way we want to play then it should be a great game."
Shoalhaven FC will kick off against Hilltop FC at 2:45pm at South Nowra Football Grounds.
