Constitutional law experts, local elders and leaders in Indigenous affairs are among a panel set up to answer questions about the proposed Voice to Parliament at a meeting in Vincentia.
The panel discussion in the Vincentia High School Auditorium from 6.30 to 8.30pm on Wednesday, August 23, has been organised by Annette Pham from the Vincentia Ratepayers and Residents Association.
She stressed the event was aimed at providing clear and accurate answers to questions, rather than pushing any particular line.
"This is not a yes or a no panel - this is a panel put together to answer any question anyone may have regardless of their position on the Voice," Mrs Pham said.
"Panel members have been selected because of their expertise, their insight and their wisdom.
"I am grateful and humbled that they have offered themselves freely to provide us with information, so we can all make an informed choice."
Panel members include Associate Professor at Sydney University's Law School Dr Elisa Arcioni, Acting Dean of Wollongong University's Law School Dr Niamh Kinchin, former director-general of the Department of Aboriginal Affairs and key leader throughout the Uluru dialogue process Geoff Scott, Waminda CEO Faye Worner, Waminda cultural manager Cleone Wellington, local indigenous leaders Uncle Gerry Moore and Uncle Sonny Simms, and Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips.
"The panel is put together based on people's expertise on the law and the constitution," Mrs Pham said.
"The elders represent the first nations people of the area, and Waminda represent closing the gap in health and social justice issues."
The event is being moderated by ABC Illawatrra radio host Nick Rheinberger.
Mrs Pham said she was particularly keen to hear voices from the local Indigenous community.
"What I want is a perspective on intergenerational trauma, whether this will have an impact on closing the gap, and social justice issues," she said.
Mrs Pham said she approached former Liberal Party candidate for Gilmore and outspoken advocate for the no vote, Warren Mundine, to take part, and while he was unavailable she was in continued discussions with his office about representation.
However the panel is an impressive one, with each member bringing a lot of expertise.
PANEL MEMBERS
Dr Elisa Arcioni is an Associate Professor at the University of Sydney Law School. She teaches and researches in public law, with particular expertise and interest in constitutional aspects of membership and exclusion. Elisa is a leading scholar on who are 'the people' under the Australian Constitution. Elisa joined the University of Sydney Law School in 2012, prior to which she was lecturer in law at the University of Wollongong and associate to the Honourable Justice Michael Kirby, High Court of Australia.
Dr. Niamh Kinchin has been with the University of Wollongong law school since 2009, beginning as a sessional lecturer before joining the university on a continuing basis in 2015. Her primary teaching areas are Refugee Law, Administrative Law and Constitutional Law. Niamh was the Discipline Leader and Academic Program Director for Law from 2121-2022. She is currently the Acting Dean of Law.
Geoff Scott is a Wiradjuri man from Narromine in NSW. He has over 35 years' experience in the public service working in Indigenous policy. He was formerly the Director-General of the NSW Department of Aboriginal Affairs and the Deputy CEO of ATSIC including being Chairman of the Australian Indigenous Leadership Centre. Geoff's previous positions include CEO of the Darkinjung Local Aboriginal Land Council; CEO of the National Congress of Australia's First Peoples; CEO of the NSW Aboriginal Land Council; Director General NSW Department of Aboriginal Affairs; and Deputy CEO Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission. Geoff was the executive officer to the Referendum Council and was a key leader throughout the Uluru dialogue process.
Faye Worner is the CEO of South Coast Women's Health and Welfare Aboriginal Corporation (Waminda) and has been working in the community sector for more than 30 years. She has a masters in social policy and is skilled in areas including Aboriginal community control, decolonizing practice, and health and well-being services. She is committed to privileging Aboriginal ways of knowing, being and doing and is passionate about justice doing.
Cleone Wellington is a proud South Coast Wandi Wandandian/ Cullunghutti/ Jerrinja woman with bloodlines to Jatimatang/Ngarigo. She is Waminda's cultural manager, and also part of the executive team. She has been at Waminda for more than 14 years, developing skills and qualifications in leadership and management. Through her work at Waminda Cleone is able to embed Aboriginal ways of being, knowing and doing; to place Aboriginal Culture at the forefront, and to build upon the strong foundation provided by elders, honouring and respecting great-grandmothers and grandmothers for the journey they have paved for younger generations to walk on.
Uncle Sonny Simms (Henry Simms) is a 75-year-old Bidjigal man born in La Perouse with a strong connection to Wandi-Wandian country through his mother and grandmother. He is a respected elder and a cultural mentor. Uncle Sonny has been a strong advocate for culture and human rights for his people on the South Coast for many years. Uncle Sonny has been involved in many projects and held a number of crucial roles working for his South Coast community that include to have been democratically elected for both ATSIC and NSW State ALC counsellor for the South Coast in both. Involved with Nowra LALC from 1983 until retirement in 2008 and served as CEO of LALC from 1996 to 2008.
Uncle Gerry Moore is a Yuin man from Wreck Bay. He has worked in both paid and voluntary positions in Aboriginal Affairs for more than 40 years. He has experience spanning health, housing, education, employment, land rights and community services. Gerry has vast experience representing his people and developing policies for the benefit of his people, having served as an ATSIC Commissioner and Board Member of the National Congress of Australia's First Peoples, as well as the CEO of statewide and national Aboriginal community-controlled organisations. He has returned home to his local community where he continues to be actively involved in local Aboriginal community organisations and advancing the rights and wellbeing of his people.
Fiona Phillips, Member for Gilmore, is a mum of four, a former TAFE teacher and has been married to her husband, a small business owner, for 21 years. Born at Nowra and raised on a dairy farm at Terara and Worrigee, Fiona has lived on the South Coast for over 40 years. She has family dairy farming origins in the Gilmore electorate dating back to 1856 at Broughton Vale and also Jaspers Brush near Berry. Fiona has a Bachelor in Economics and a Master's in Business, and has over 20 years employment experience in a range of areas including retail, defence and TAFE teaching. Fiona got involved in politics in 2009, by leading the successful six-year community campaign to save Nowra's community pool. Fiona was elected to the House of Representatives in May 2019.
