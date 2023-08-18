South Coast Register
Vincentia High School meeting to provide answers and information

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 10:30am
Annette Pham from the Vincentia Ratepayers and Residents Association has organised an expert panel to answer questions about the Voice and its implication. Picture supplied.
Constitutional law experts, local elders and leaders in Indigenous affairs are among a panel set up to answer questions about the proposed Voice to Parliament at a meeting in Vincentia.

