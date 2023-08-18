Cleone Wellington is a proud South Coast Wandi Wandandian/ Cullunghutti/ Jerrinja woman with bloodlines to Jatimatang/Ngarigo. She is Waminda's cultural manager, and also part of the executive team. She has been at Waminda for more than 14 years, developing skills and qualifications in leadership and management. Through her work at Waminda Cleone is able to embed Aboriginal ways of being, knowing and doing; to place Aboriginal Culture at the forefront, and to build upon the strong foundation provided by elders, honouring and respecting great-grandmothers and grandmothers for the journey they have paved for younger generations to walk on.