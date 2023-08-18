The Shoalhaven Mariners are closing out the 2023 on a strong note, securing a big win over the Wollongong Cardinals last weekend.
The Mariners started strongly off the bat securing one run straight away.
Andrew Pearson started on the mound for the Mariners. Pearson struggled with a little control at the start, followed by a couple of errors in the field allowing the Cardinals to score three runs.
In the second innings some nice hitting from Andrew Pearson, Garry Webster, Nick Soulos and Mackenzie Mannix helped the Mariners put another run across the plate edging closer to Cardinals, but in the bottom of the second the Cardinals scored several runs extending their lead.
The third innings was the biggest one for the Mariners, seeing them completely flip the game in their favour.
Shoalhaven secured a massive nine runs in the period, with multiple players shining with the bat in their hands.
READ MORE:
Pearson, returning to the mound, shook off the rust from earlier and began to shut the Cardinals down.
The fourth innings saw the scoreboard continue to tick over with the highlight being a two-run home run by Matt Calderon.
In what was an impressive all-round team performance from the Mariners, three rookies stepped up big time, with Nick Soulos, Matt Robinson and Garry Webster making their debut in the higher grade.
The Mariners would walk off winners 15-6 over Wollongong.
Matt Calderon secured a home run, Gary Webster had a double, singles went to Gabe Tate (2), Andrew Pearson (2), Nick Soulos (2), Leith Grant (2), Mackenzie Mannix (1), Matt Calderon (1), Gary Webster (1), and Matt Robinson (1).
PITCHING:
The fifth grade Mariners side put up a valiant effort against the Shellharbour Warriors in a tough match. It was always going to be a challenge for Shoalhaven, in a top-of-the-ladder vs bottom-of-the-ladder contest.
It didn't start well for Mariners as the first three batters of the game for Mariners all got struck out. However, the Mariners responded getting the Warriors first three batters out.
The third innings was the first where runs were scored with Warriors putting two runs across the plate, unfortunately Mariners bats stayed quiet.
In the fourth innings the Mariners for the first time took the lead, managing to put some good hits together, scoring three runs.
Unfortunately the lead was short lived as Warriors scored two of their own runs in the bottom of the fourth innings.
In this tightly fought affair the Mariners could only manage one more run, the final outcome being a win to Warriors 5-4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.