Celebrate sport at Park Road Netball Courts grand re-opening

Updated August 18 2023 - 8:57am, first published 8:00am
The newly upgraded Park Road Netball Complex will host an official opening celebration on Saturday (August 19), complete with ribbon cutting and an exhibition match. Picture supplied.
Nowra netballers are already enjoying their upgraded Park Road Netball Courts, and this weekend, there will be a grand re-opening celebration for the mega venue.

