Nowra netballers are already enjoying their upgraded Park Road Netball Courts, and this weekend, there will be a grand re-opening celebration for the mega venue.
Shoalhaven City Council is celebrating the completion of major works on Saturday (August 19), with officials stopping in to cut the ribbon on the new netball courts. An exhibition match will also be played.
READ MORE:
$4.8 million was spent by Shoalhaven City Council on replacing six netball courts at the Park Road complex, and resurfacing another six; energy efficient floodlighting has been installed, along with perimeter fencing, seating, footpaths and accessible parking.
Mayor Amanda Findley said the upgrades were about more than just improving playing conditions - but also creating a welcoming environment for netball enthusiasts of all ages.
"This project represents a significant investment in our community's wellbeing and provides a modern and accessible facility for everyone to enjoy," said Mayor Amanda Findley.
"We invite all residents and netball enthusiasts to join us for this special occasion and experience the exceptional facilities firsthand."
The grand opening festivities located at 24 Purcell Way, Nowra, starting 9am.
After the ribbon cutting and exhibition match, attendees will be able to explore the upgraded facilities, participate in interactive activities, and learn more about upcoming community programs and events.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.