Squadrons of paper planes were flying around the Bomaderry Indoor Sporting Complex on Thursday, August 17.
And the best performing ones helped their makers get a look into the real life applications of avionics and aeronautical technology.
Sikorsky Australia's Plane Simple competition attracted students from seven Shoalhaven and Ilawarra secondary schools - Bomaderry, Corrimal, Kanahooka, Lake Illawarra, Oak Flats, St Johns and Warrawong high schools.
They tried out different designs and launching techniques as they competed in two events - distance and time in the air.
Staff from Sikorsky and a range of supporting organisations were on hand as the students competed in junior and senior divisions.
All were restricted to using the same paper, which could not be cut, taped or glued.
In the distance competition the junior winner was Josh of Oak Flats with a distance of 22.52 metres, followed by James of Bomaderry with 21.46m and Eligh of Lake Illawarra with 19.19m.
The senior distance competition was won by Brodie of Oak Flats with 28.36m, ahead of Benn from St Johns with 16.39m.
The best performer in the time in air competition with Bomaderry High School's Willow Bell in the junior division, whose plane remained aloft for 8.6 seconds.
Second place in the juniors went to Mykayla Begley of Kanahooka with 5.85 sec, followed by Reece from St Johns with 5.49 sec.
The only school taking part in the senior time in air competition was St John the Evangelist High School, with the top places going to Betty with 5.19 seconds, Byron with 3.52, and Paris with 2.56.
The awards will be presented later in the year at Sikorsky, where students will be taken on a tour of the facilities to look at all the facilities and options available to them.
