It's been a strong overall growth season for the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs as they head into their final home game of the season.
The club will host the Grant Evans Memorial Round at Bill Andriske Oval.
The last round of the Group Seven regular season will see all five grades take to the field against the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas, while the inaugural open women's tackle team are hoping to get one step closer to their premiership dreams in a semi-final qualifier against the Stingrays of Shellharbour.
The round is in remembrance of Grant Evans, a former Bulldogs stalwart, who passed away in 2019.
Evans started his career with the club in juniors in 1978, and went on to be the first player ever selected to win the Kevin Walsh Scholarship Award in 1986.
Evans legacy lives on through his family, and the Grant Evans Perpetual Trophy is presented to the "most tenacious" player in the Bulldogs' U18s side each year.
This day also represents a big milestone for several players.
Bulldogs life member and reserve grade lock Steine Lofts will run out for his 200th game with the club.
Cheyanne Hatch will play out her 150th game with the club, while Abbey Montgomery, Rory Smith, and Kirren Roughley all hit the 100 game milestone.
First grade head coach Andy Lynch said the fact that players were hitting milestones with the club was an indication of the power the family environment of the club has.
"It's just great to see, they are all local talent, seeing all the supporters on the hills, a lot of whom are former players, there's just a great connection at every level of the club," he said.
Lynch said he's been extremely impressed with the women's tackle Bulldogs in their first season, and said the support from every team will be out in force when they take on Shellharbour on Sunday.
"It's great to see, they have had a great year, and training alongside one another we've got to see it all firsthand," he said.
"Everyone here looks after one another and helps each other along the way."
"They are going to get a massive crowd."
The Simon Harris coached, female Bulldogs, last weekend secured the minor premiership and now look to take the next step towards glory on home turf.
The first grade Bulldogs men's side on the other hand are looking to bounce back from a difficult loss to the Jamberoo Superoos last weekend, with this last match being half of the decider in whether or not the side makes the playoffs.
The outcome of their season will depend on the result of the Jamberoo and Gerringong clash, which they will know of by Saturday afternoon.
Lynch said the side was focused heading into the weekend and blocking out any outside noise.
"We've just got to go out on Sunday, play our best game and finish this season on a high note," he said.
"We want to finish the way we want to start next year."
"Warilla are a tough side, we beat them at their place so they'll be wanting a bit of revenge, but we are back at home with all these milestones and hopefully that gives us the boost we need.
Lynch said regardless of what happens over the weekend, the season had been a big step in the right direction for the club and he's excited about what the future holds.
"We are taking steps in the right direction, and it would be nice to cap it off with the two points, we understand the challenge that's in front of us."
The packed Sunday schedule of footy at Bill Andriske Oval kicks off at 9am with Ladies League Tag II, followed by Ladies League Tag 1 at 10am, the U18 Boys at 11am, the Open women's tackle qualifying final at 12:30, Second Grade at 1:45pm, and First Grade at 3:15pm.
