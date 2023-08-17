South Coast Register
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs women's tackle team eye finals dream, while men hope to keep playoff hope alive

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 17 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:20pm
The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs celebrating a try earlier this season. Picture by Paul Davidson.
It's been a strong overall growth season for the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs as they head into their final home game of the season.

