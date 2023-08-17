South Coast Register
Southbound traffic switches to the middle bridge as project nears completion

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 17 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:00pm
The middle Nowra Bridge has reopened to traffic. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Nowra is back to having traffic travelling in different directions on two separate bridges.

