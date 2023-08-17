Nowra is back to having traffic travelling in different directions on two separate bridges.
The two older bridges were closed when the newest bridge was opened in February, but the middle bridge reopened to southbound traffic early today (Thursday, August 17).
And with the middle bridge reopening to traffic, all southbound lanes on the Princes Highway between Bolong Road and Shearwater Way have shifted east.
Two southbound lanes are operating on the middle bridge, and three northbound lanes on the new bridge, however the lanes will change as work on the $342 million bridge project continues.
This arrangement will be in place while work is carried out to replace road pavement and install concrete medians across the project area.
Among the changes already implemented are two turning lanes into Illaroo Road for southbound traffic.
Transport for NSW said the project's major work was on track to be completed by the end of 2023, although some minor work could continue into 2024.
The oldest of the three Nowra bridges is due to be repurposed.
