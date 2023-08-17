A man is bailed to stay with his mother, but his mother tells him 'you can't come here unless you bring drugs home, otherwise you can sleep on the street'.
A few streets away parents and grandparents are selling drugs to the next generations, continuing the problems.
These are just a few of the situations Dona Johnston has seen as she confronts the terrible toll addiction can bring.
That is why the Salvation Army's drug and alcohol support worker is organising a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, August 30 to mark World Overdose Day.
Ms Johnston said the event was open to anyone who had lost a friend of loved one to addiction - whether that be an addiction to drugs, alcohol, gambling or something else.
And she hoped the event would raise awareness about addiction on the South Coast, which Ms Johnston described as "a really big problem".
"This particular area of the South Coast has a high overdose rate - not just of drugs but of drinking, of prescription medications, of gambling," Ms Johnston said.
Much of the problem was hidden from the public's view, she said.
"There are untold stories are of people on the methadone program who are using other drugs on top of the methadone, and end up with brain damage, paralysis - there's all kinds of irreparable harm done," Ms Johnston said.
Yet there were next to no resources to help people recover from addictions.
"We have no treatment centres down here, no detoxes on the South Coast, nowhere for anyone to go, and people are dying," Ms Johnston said.
"A lot of families grieving, but there's no aftercare down here - we're so stretched, we're so limited.
"I have so many clients here that have been so traumatised in their lives, and they use drugs to help them cope," Ms Johnson said.
She could not even get a Gamblers Anonymous group established in the region, despite gambling addictions tearing apart lives, businesses and families.
Yet the experienced drug and alcohol counsellor and case worker said she was constantly fielding calls from all over the South Coast, Far South Coast and even further afield from people desperately seeking treatment options for family members.
Ms Johnston said her service was "trying to instill a sense of possibility in these people".
She said greater awareness would help with the push for better treatment options including detox and rehabilitation facilities on the South Coast.
And increasing awareness starts with the overdose vigil from 5 to 7.30pm on August 30, at the Salvation Army church - 162 St Anne Street in Nowra.
