Case worker reveals stories of addiction prompting plans for a vigil

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 17 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:03am
Salvation Army drug and alcohol workers Dona Johnston and Dan Jausovec are hosting a candlelight vigil on August 30 to mark World Overdose Day. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
A man is bailed to stay with his mother, but his mother tells him 'you can't come here unless you bring drugs home, otherwise you can sleep on the street'.

