At just 18 years old Jasmine Greenwood has already achieved so much in her professional swimming career.
It's a funny moment when you are yet to turn 20 and already a veteran of your sport, but for the Sussex Inlet born Greenwood, that's exactly what it feels like now.
"It's pretty crazy when I was 12, and in my first team, I didn't realise what I was doing or what I was getting myself into," she said.
In her young career, Greenwood has already medalled at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, 2019 and 2022 Para Swimming World Championships, and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
"To progress, and be on the podium and swim for my country is just very exciting, and I hope that I can keep on doing it for a long time."
Greenwood most recently competed at the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.
In a tough pool of races, Greenwood was able to get to the finals in every one of her nominated events.
Her best mark came when she secured a bronze medal in the 100m butterfly.
Other results at the event included, fifth in the 50m freestyle, fourth in the 200m individual medley, sixth in the 100m freestyle, and seventh in the 100m backstroke.
"Everything I swam in, I finaled in, which was a really good thing and what I had been aiming for," she said.
"The racing at worlds this year was tough with a big program, and I'm happy with my swims."
"I had to swim well to be able to get on the podium this year."
READ MORE:
Greenwood made the move from Sussex Inlet to Canberra this year to support the growth of her career as well as begin her studies for a Bachelor of Science in Psychology at the University of Canberra.
Going from balancing the stresses of swimming and the HSC to now balancing swimming and her university studies is another tall task but one the veteran swimmer said she is more than capable of balancing.
"Now that I've settled into it, and it's the second half of the year now, I'm happy with what I've picked to do, and I'm enjoying it," Greenwood said.
Jasmine Greenwood (left) with other elite athletes at the University of Canberra. Picture supplied via the University of Canberra.
"I think it's also really good to have something else in your life to focus on outside of swimming, so I'm enjoying that as well."
She currently trains between 25 and 30 hours a week, swimming up to 35 kilometres as well as completing two gym sessions, two bike sessions, and two Pilates sessions.
Greenwood said that if she could tell her younger self one thing, it would be to go with the flow and "let it happen."
"I would never have imagined that I would be living in Canberra on my own at 18," she said.
"Doing all these amazing things, going to all these different places and having all these experiences is something I'm super grateful for."
"It's been a really good journey so far."
Greenwood will now shift her focus to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.