Jasmine Greenwood recaps 2023 Para Swimming World Championships experience

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 17 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
Jasmine Greenwood (pictured) posing with her bronze medal in the 100m butterfly. Picture supplied.
At just 18 years old Jasmine Greenwood has already achieved so much in her professional swimming career.

