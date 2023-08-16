Trial changes to the Shoalhaven's tree lopping rules are officially in effect.
As of Wednesday (August 16) Shoalhaven City Council has implemented its new, temporary, requirements for those wanting to remove unsafe trees from their property.
The rules have come in to place following a final decision from the council in June, to start the 12-month trial.
With the trial of new rules now underway, here are the essential things residents need to know:
From August 16, anyone wanting to remove or substantially prune a tree under the 45 Degree Rule will need to notify Council and their neighbours at least five days prior to the tree works being undertaken.
The notification to Council will include:
Notification can be done via Council's website.
If a tree poses an imminent threat to life or significant property, residents can contact the NSW SES or a qualified arborist for assistance.
Trees can also be considered for removal via the development application or private tree permit approval process or the NSW Government's 10/50 rule.
What will a trial achieve?
During the trial, notice to council will provide data on how many Shoalhaven residents are invoking the 45-degree rule, and where dangerous trees are located in the city.
That data is expected to inform a permanent decision on the 45-degree rule, come the trial's end," Mayor Amanda Findley said.
"Trialling these changes will provide the critical data needed for Council to assess the importance and relevance of this rule to our community," she said.
"The amendments ensure that trees that pose a risk can be removed or substantially pruned under the rule and are done so in a safe manner."
Shoalhaven City Council has more information available on its website.
