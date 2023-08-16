Berry Public School has received a national award as having the best student wellbeing program in the country.
The win at the Australian Education Awards recognised the school's fundamental belief that students' health and wellbeing underpins their learning performance, and a school-community approach is required for meaningful impact.
As part of that approach the school has implemented an extensive range of high impact wellbeing and resilience initiatives with its partners as part of the Living Ripples program.
Principal Bob Willetts said it was a wonderful recognition of the school team and its partners in the Living Ripples Program, including the Phillips Foundation, and Western Sydney University's Young and Resilient Research Centre.
"We want our students to feel the warm embrace of wraparound support, inclusion, a sense of belonging, and have a strong voice in their learning and wellbeing," Mr Willetts said.
"We strive to excel in student wellbeing by actively responding to data and feedback, and working collaboratively with partners to refine existing initiatives, as well as implement new programs."
Recent school initiatives include enhanced dance and drama programs for high potential and gifted students, The Berry Way student podcast, a First Nations' language and culture program with Aboriginal community organisation Gadhungal Murring, and a natural play ropes course in response to student feedback.
Mr Willetts said data gathered from daily student check-ins created a check of the wellbeing and resilience of students, allowing teachers to identify individual student needs and provide personalised interventions.
The school was extensively involved in the co-design of the Living Ripples Program, founded by philanthropists Liz and Anthony Phillips.
It was the first school in Australia to implement the initiative, aimed at improving children's resilience and self-confidence.
Berry Public School is now the regional hub for a Living Ripples community of practice, sharing programs and contributing to research with 11 other primary schools to improve student health, wellbeing and resilience.
Mr Willetts said the student wellbeing program had improved student learning outcomes, with Berry Public School students consistently performing well above the state average and similar schools in NAPLAN reading and numeracy.
