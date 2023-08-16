Train commuters are in for a few disruptions over coming weeks due to track work on the South Coast line.
It starts on Saturday, August 19, with buses replacing trains from Dapto to Waterfall between 3 and 11am.
The following day buses will replace trains between Bomaderry, Kiama and Wollongong between 3 and 9.50am.
On the weekend of September 9 and 10 all trains from Bomaderry to Wollongong are being replaced by buses.
There will be more buses replacing trains between Dapto and Waterfall from 3 to 11am on Saturday, September 17, with buses replacing trains between Bomaderry and Wollongong from 3 to 9.50am the following day.
Buses are replacing trains from Dapto to Central on the weekend of October 7 and 8.
The following weekend, October 14 and 15, will return to buses running from Dapto to Waterfall between 3 and 11am on the Saturday, and buses replacing trains from Bomaderry to Wollongong from 3 to 9.50am on the Sunday.
