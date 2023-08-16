Wilma Klein has lived and breathed netball all her life, and that love runs just as strong today.
Last weekend, Ms Klein was presented as a Shoalhaven Netball Association Life Member for her 20 years of service for the local club.
She was presented with the honour in front of her family, calling it a "very special" moment and not one she had been anticipating.
"It's a great accolade and honour," she said.
"It was a surprise to see them walking in (family). I was like 'What are you lot doing here?' It was a very nice moment."
Ms Klein began her netball journey with the Liverpool Netball Association before she moved to the Shoalhaven in 1997 when she became a teacher at St Georges Basin Public School (SGBPS).
During her 17 years at SGBPS, Ms Klein worked closely in Public Schools Sports Association Netball, always eager to help in any way she could.
This eventually drew her to the Shoalhaven Netball Association, where Ms Klein worked as an umpire for five years.
"I did all the netball carnivals and state age events, along with game days," she said.
From here, she was to go onto the committee, joining as a delegate to NSW Netball in 2012, to help further develop the relations and reach of the regional club.
"We regional associations need to have a voice at the big level because otherwise the grassroots netball that we know today would not be able to compete with the Sydney teams for funding," she said.
Ms Klein remains the delegate to NSW Netball in 2023. On top of that, in 2013 she was nominated as secretary of the association, a position she still holds.
One of the biggest projects the dedicated team at Shoalhaven Netball Association has been working on was to secure funding to upgrade the netball courts at South Nowra, which they achieved last year.
The $5.1 million project included the complete replacement of six of the 12 existing netball courts and resurfacing of all 12 courts.
These new courts are set to be unveiled this weekend as part of a big celebration before the tip-off of matches.
"It's been a long journey. We've been trying for a very long time to get new courts," Ms Klein said.
"The official opening is on Saturday, which is very exciting."
"Our president Kathy Rembisz has been working exceptionally hard behind the scenes to organise it with the council."
When asked about what it is about netball that she loves so much, Ms Klein sais it was the camaraderie at every level of the sport, on and off the court.
"I've been very well supported all the way through. We have a great executive committee. We all work so well together," she said.
"I love the comradeship associated with the sport and the friends you make through it."
She added that it was also the ability to be closely involved and have a role even off the court.
"There are so many pathways you can take. If you're not a player, you can be an umpire, if you're not an umpire you can be a manager, if you're not a manager you can be a coach."
"As a volunteer, it's interesting. I love seeing young kids grow up to achieve their goals."
"If you want to keep involved in the sport, no matter what age you are, there is always a different pathway you can choose."
Ms Klein said it's an "exciting " time for netball in the Shoalhaven, and the future of the sport is looking brighter than ever.
Celebrations for the new courts will begin at 8:30 am on Saturday, August 19.
