South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Our People

Wilma Klein recognised for 20 plus years service with life membership honours with Shoalhaven Netball Association

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 16 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wilma Klein (pictured) after being recognised with life membership with the Shoalhaven Netball Association. Picture supplied.
Wilma Klein (pictured) after being recognised with life membership with the Shoalhaven Netball Association. Picture supplied.

Wilma Klein has lived and breathed netball all her life, and that love runs just as strong today.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.