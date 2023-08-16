Three South Coast volleyball players have been chosen to join the NSW Phoenix team for the upcoming 2023 Scape Australian Volleyball Super League (AVSL) season.
Lacey Bruce from Nowra and sisters Alexandria and Mireille Smith from Callala Beach have successfully made their way through multiple tryouts and eliminations to secure their spots on this year's team.
Mireille Smith's journey in the 2023 season has marked a remarkable rise in her career, as she earned a place in the prestigious state team.
Throughout the year, she has demonstrated her versatility by participating in both indoor and beach volleyball.
Expressing her enthusiasm, Mireille Smith shared, "Being selected for the NSW Phoenix SVL team is a great accomplishment for me."
"I've dedicated a lot of effort to improving my technique, strength, and conditioning, and it's satisfying to see my hard work paying off."
She attributed her development to the guidance provided by her coaches, including NSW Volleyball Head Coach Chris Todd, Illawarra Volleyball Head Coach Nic Thorpe, and the Illawarra Academy of Sport.
At just 15 years old, Mireille is one of the youngest members on the team, which also features experienced veterans and current Vollyroos players who will mentor her throughout the season.
On the other hand, Lacey Bruce has been involved in the competition since 2014. Transitioning from a 15-year-old rookie to a 28-year-old leader within the team.
Bruce's experience has provided her with valuable insights into the sport's evolution over the years.
She noted the increased opportunities, junior programs, and pathways that have emerged in Australian volleyball, contributing to the sport's promising future.
Bruce is eager to join the team's training camp and foster team chemistry.
"The team they've assembled seems promising, and I'm looking forward to seeing how we come together and perform," she said.
This will be Alexandria Smith's second season with the NSW Phoenix. She was 17-years-old in her first season in the National League.
Alexandria, like her sister Mireille, has also had a volleyball pathway full of accolades.
Alexandria is hoping that her team selection will afford her the opportunity to cement herself as a dependable and solid hitter.
The NSW Phoenix kicked off the season with a strong victory against Perth Steel in Perth last Saturday.
In the upcoming week, they are set to compete against Adelaide Storm at Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney.
