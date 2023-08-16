South Coast Register
Shoalhaven volleyball stars selected to NSW Phoenix for 2023 AVSL season

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 16 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 11:15am
Alexandria Smith (pictured) will join the NSW Phoenix this upcoming season. Picture supplied.
Three South Coast volleyball players have been chosen to join the NSW Phoenix team for the upcoming 2023 Scape Australian Volleyball Super League (AVSL) season.

