Illaroo making their mark, Heads ascend in round 16 of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
August 16 2023 - 4:30pm
St Georges Basin's Brendan Apperley controlling the ball against the Culburra Cougars. Picture by Tamara Lee.
It is do-or-die time for the teams of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield with only two rounds left in the 2023 regular season.

