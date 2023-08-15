It has been 50 years since station officer Gordon Elford worked the first shift at the Bomaderry Ambulance Station.
That was on August 16, 1973, and Mr Elford was there alone, because the move to the new station was not supposed to happen until the next day.
The telephone lines had been switched over a day early, so all the ambulances and equipment remained at the old station in Kinghorne Street, Nowra.
Mr Elford was on hand to answer the calls, and connect with the Nowra station via radio if any jobs came in.
The ambulances and equipment moved across the following day, but the station was not officially opened for another three months, when NSW Governor Sir Roden Cutler performed the task.
The opening brought to an end many years of fundraising, negotiations and even arguments about ambulance services in the area.
Discussions about the adequacy of the station in Kinghorne Street dated back to 1969.
Mr Elford started working at the station in 1963, and said even from the early days ambulances often had to be parked on the road, which at the time was the Princes Highway.
"We had vehicles parked out on Kinghorne Street all the time, and it was the Princes Highway - we were parking on the side of the highway," he said.
There were discussions about rebuilding the station, but the costs were too high, Mr Elford said, prompting the search for a new location.
The criteria for a new site were set in 1969 - it had to be reasonably close to the Shoalhaven Hospital, it had to have easy access to a main road but not face it, and it had to be away from the central business district's congestion but still within the heavily populated area.
Among the sites considered were Bridge Road on part of the land occupied by Shoalhaven Council, the eastern end of Hillcrest Avenue, the site at Bomaderry where the station was eventually built.
But that site was highly controversial, because of severe traffic delays on the only bridge over the Shoalhaven River, which carried only one lane of traffic in each direction.
While there had been talk for years about an additional bridge, at that stage the East Street bypass for the Princes Highway had not been considered.
However the Bomaderry site was chosen after an 18-month investigation and assessment, with Shoalhaven Council selling the site to the Ambulance Service for $10,500.
Large numbers of volunteers including off-duty ambulance staff and Bomaderry Rotary Club members cleared the site over two weekends, with help from a range of businesses that contributed heavy equipment and staff.
Mr Elford recalled it was a huge community effort with strong support across the region.
That extended to fundraising for the new station, with the Ambulance Service setting up an art union and selling 380,000 tickets in the draw to win a Valiant 770 Regal V8.
Mr Elford said Junction Street was closed down, with a massive crowd filling the street for the winning draw.
There were specific requirements for the new station.
"When they built this station it was going to be the headquarters for the whole of the Shoalhaven, therefore it had to be big enough to support the perceived setting up of smaller stations as the years went by," Mr Elford said.
That prediction came true, as the local embulance presence has expanded from Shoalhaven headquarters in Bomaderry and the station in Ulladulla that existed in 1973, to also include stations in Berry, Kangaroo Valley, Sussex Inlet, Huskisson and Culburra Beach.
And in the same time the 22 ambulance officers that were stationed in the region in 1973 has expanded to more than 100.
The Bomaderry headquarters was built in 28 weeks, with the total cost including equipment coming in at under $300,000.
