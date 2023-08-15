This band of singers, dancers, and storytellers are about to deliver the most raw and powerful show you may see all year.
RECKONING - Te Waiata Paihere Wairua (The Sounds of Woven Souls) is coming to Nowra.
READ MORE:
Fusing indigenous cultures from Aotearoa New Zealand, and Te Whnua Moemoe (Land of the Dreamtime) Australia, Reckoning is an award winning production.
It tells the stories of the performers' ancestors, and explores the power of connecting to their bloodlines.
Employing striking visual projections, emotionally charged song, deeply personal story telling and genuine raw emotions of anger, grief, sadness and joy, Reckoning leads its audience through a process of truth-telling and truth - accepting that subtly triggers states of empathy and understanding, whilst the stunning original songs uplift the audience.
This is achieved by presenting the themes of the show in a visually beautiful way with original costuming, symbolic staging, a bright engaging colour pallet, atmospheric lighting and environment, inspiring lyrics in language and an utterly dance-inspiring contemporary sound by Samuel Gaskin and The Merindas.
The show is a recognition of past injustices, a journey through understanding, and a celebration of indigenous cultures survival, creativity and strength.
Reckoning will perform at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra, for one night only on Tuesday (August 22).
Get your tickets online or at the box office.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.