It's a grand vision for development, which looks pretty on paper. But there is a still mountain of work to be done before the Nowra Riverfront dream is realised.
Shoalhaven City Council has officially unveiled its master plan for the long-awaited Nowra Riverfront, sharing early details with the public on Tuesday evening (August 15).
The first concept drawings show abundant parks, a boardwalk, river pools, and public boat moorings; there's a view to build new homes, apartment buildings with ground floor shopfronts, and public squares to gather in.
Some streets would be re-aligned, and others would removed entirely, replaced with new ones in different locations.
It's a mega development proposal for a sleepy residential pocket of Nowra - one which has the city's politicians at all levels excited, and espousing a sunny vision for the city's future.
But they have also made it clear: this is still early days.
Shoalhaven City Mayor Amanda Findley said there are many more details which will need ironing out, before any shovels dig in.
That includes writing planning regulations, and further conversations with private landowners in the area.
"We've not got this plan... a visioning document that will underpin the ongoing development control plans for the future, to allow for development to occur in an orderly manner, that is exactly how the community have visualised it," Cr Findley said.
Behind the scenes, the council, state and federal MPs, and the Department of Regional NSW (which has been at the helm of the operation) pulled together the early plans with consultants Arki-lab.
It has included flood studies and extensive reports on the local area. Earlier in the year there were community consultation sessions, including at the landmark Nowra Bridge opening.
By doing the research legwork - and starting future development on council-owned or state-owned land in the precinct - the politicians are hoping they can give incentive for private owners and developers to follow suit.
Some of the land in the area is owned by the council, and by the state government. This is along with pockets of private holdings.
"The point of the plan, of getting the studies is place, is to make sure that when a developer comes knocking on the door, that they know what to expect... what are the expectations on them to do the work in the future," she said.
"If the state government and Shoalhaven City Council can continue to bring projects out of the ground... I'd like to see that as the inspiration point for the private sector."
At the public launch of the Nowra Riverfront master plan, members of the public raised concerns about potentially having to sell their land, if it falls in the limits of the future precinct.
Mayor Findley dismissed the possibility of property owners needing to sell up in the immediate future.
"We're not actually at that point in this project, and there's a long way to go before it would get to that," Cr Findley said.
"Shoalhaven City Council has got a good, big chunk of land in there that it needs to work up around the recreational area; you've got the state government land that needs to be worked up for housing.
"By the time those two projects are worked up and are the inspiration points for the private developers, then it's up to the private developers to connect with other landholders... to create their own development."
For Shoalhaven City Council, the next steps will include changing local planning rules for the riverfront area, to actually enable any development to happen.
