What could Nowra's riverside neighbourhoods look like in the future? Shoalhaven Council unveils concept plans for riverfront activation

By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 17 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:00pm
Concept plans for the future Nowra Riverfront Activation have gone public. Shoalhaven City Council has outlined its vision to redevelop the banks of the Shoalhaven River and surrounding neighbourhoods. Picture supplied.
It's a grand vision for development, which looks pretty on paper. But there is a still mountain of work to be done before the Nowra Riverfront dream is realised.

