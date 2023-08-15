South Coast Register
Shoalhaven riders on map at NSW Road Championships

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
August 15 2023 - 4:45pm
Under 23 NSW road championships, Josh Ludman (back right). Picture supplied.
The NSW road championships in individual time trials and road racing were held on the weekend with a team of Nowra Velo Club (NVC) riders across the different categories.

