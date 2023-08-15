The NSW road championships in individual time trials and road racing were held on the weekend with a team of Nowra Velo Club (NVC) riders across the different categories.
The NVC riders added another two medals to the state championship tally of the last two weeks when Curtis Trkujla and Josh Ludman both placed second in NSW championships.
This first day of racing had the time trials and some of the masters road races.
An early result came from Trkulja where he was lining up for his first race since returning from a five week racing tour in Belgium and the Netherlands.
In his individual time trial Trkulja finished second and just twenty seconds off the top step of the podium. Cameron Harrison was the other NVC rider in this event and he finished in fifth position.
Meanwhile in the men masters events Jon Schol had placed sixth on masters seven while Ben Wallis was 12th in masters four time trials.
Other Nowra Velo riders performing on this program included Adrian McMillan who placed fourth in the men masters eight road race. Alex Verdi placed sixth in the men masters nine road race and Goeff Maguire was tenth in the masters seven where Brad Oaten punctured when in a prime position in this event.
Day two provided a lot of excitement as well.
Josh Ludman finished third in the Under 23 championship. This under 23 NSW road championship was over three laps of the course and covered 141 kilometres.
Halfway through the first lap of three laps, Ludman and a couple of others escaped from the main bunch. Shortly after they were joined by last year's u23 winner, Kurt Eather.
This group of four stayed clear for the rest of the race.
Eather slipped back to the chase group on the last lap of the race. The lead group of three stayed together until the last 100 metres where a sprint finish saw Ludman not quite able to hold the other two off in the dash to the line.
Kurt Eather came in three minutes later and the remainder of the riders came in around 6-7 minutes after the leaders.
Ludman was awarded the silver medal for second in NSW championship as the second rider over the line is from the ACT.
Like Curtis Trkulja, Ludman has just returned from a period of racing in Belgium and the Netherlands over a period of three months.
Ludman experienced podium positions in this racing tour and gained "invaluable experience and exposure."
The junior under road race was over 94 kilometres and a bunch finish for this event where Cameron Harrison crossed the line in seventh position and Harry Ludman in ninth position.
For the masters four road race, also over 94 kilometres, Ben Wallis finished in tenth position.
In total it was a great showcase for the NVC, with great results from all members who raced the NSW road and time trial championships.
