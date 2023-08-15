Bomaderry's Michael Bowen is spending part of this week in Melbourne, representing NSW in the national WorldSkills competition.
The 18-year-old third year apprentice fitter and machinist at Nowra's Air Affairs said he was facing three days of competition from August 17 to 19.
"It's looking pretty good," he said.
Mr Bowen said he had been eyeing off a career as a fitter and machinist for a few years before landing his first job.
"I'd always been interested in mechanical things from a very young age, and when I was about 13 I went to a TAFE open days and saw all the fitters and turners doing their thing, and that clicked in my brain as something I'd really like to get into," he said.
"I really like making things as well as being able to put them together."
After being inspired by a TAFE open day, Mr Bowen is completing a Certificate III in Engineering at TAFE Wollongong.
"This is my first go at a national level and it's great to have the opportunity to represent my trade like this," he said.
"My training with my TAFE NSW mentor is going really well.
READ MORE:
"I'm still a bit nervous but I feel really well prepared and confident I'll do my best on the day."
Mr Bowen said the ultimate aim was to do well enough at the national final to earn a place in the Australian Skillaroos team competing in the international finals in France next year.
"It opens up a lot of opportunities to go all over the world doing the trade that I like," he said.
TAFE NSW Executive Director Education and Skills, Kerryn Meredith-Sotiris, said Mr Bowen had earned the right to compete to represent Australia after winning in his category at the State WorldSkills competition.
"The ultimate goal for Mr Bowen will be to earn a place on the Skillaroos team representing Australia at the WorldSkills Competition in France next year," she said.
"WorldSkills competitions provide TAFE NSW students with amazing, and potentially life-changing, learning opportunities.
"It creates an exciting, interactive, and engaging environment for participants," Ms Meredith-Sotiris said.
"They will learn important life-long skills to help them succeed individually and help deliver a highly skilled workforce."
More than 500 students are taking part in the WorldSkills Australia 2023 National Championships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.