Bomaderry teenager heading to the national WorldSkills final

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 15 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Bomaderry's Michael Bowen at work showing the skills he hopes will take him to the national Skillaroos team. Picture supplied.

Bomaderry's Michael Bowen is spending part of this week in Melbourne, representing NSW in the national WorldSkills competition.

