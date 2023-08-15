This August, it's time to pick a bunch of beautiful yellow blooms for an important cause.
Daffodil Day is springing up in the Shoalhaven on August 31, in support of the Cancer Council.
READ MORE:
Now in its 37th year, Daffodil Day has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for cancer research.
That research has developed vital prevention, screening, early detection and treatment methods - which in turn, have increased cancer survival rates from 51per cent in the late 1980's, to around 70 per cent today.
With around one in two Australians diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, Cancer Council NSW Community Fundraising Coordinator Sari Boschiero urged the community to back the Daffodil Day Appeal, which will fund Australia's best and brightest cancer researchers.
"The daffodil is the international symbol of hope for everyone impacted by cancer," Ms Boschiero said.
"Cancer takes so much from all of us, which is why this year, we're calling on Australians to give hope to those impacted by cancer by funding vital cancer research that is saving lives every day.
"Every person who donates, holds a fundraiser or buys daffodils this August will be helping us to continue investing in life-saving cancer research programs, giving hope for better treatments and early detection and ultimately, giving us hope for a cancer free future."
Each year, estimates are more than 50,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer in NSW alone - that's over 140 per day. On average, 16,000 people (or 44 per day) in NSW die of cancer each year.
Get your fresh bunch of daffodils from Cancer Council NSW this Daffodil Day. The team will be at Stockland Nowra on Thursday, August 31.
Cancer Council NSW also has a donation page on its website, along with information for hosting your own fundraiser.
