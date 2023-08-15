South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Huskisson Sea Pool to close for up to six weeks - Shoalhaven City Council working on major repairs

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Huskisson Sea Pool will close for several weeks, while significant repair works take place. Picture supplied.
Huskisson Sea Pool will close for several weeks, while significant repair works take place. Picture supplied.

Keen swimmers of Huskisson will remain locked out of the village's sea pool for several weeks.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.