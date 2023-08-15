Keen swimmers of Huskisson will remain locked out of the village's sea pool for several weeks.
Damage to the pool's ocean water inlet pipe has forced the lengthy closure; Shoalhaven City Council has already set to work expediting repairs.
READ MORE:
In a social media update, Bay and Basin Leisure Centre, which oversees the Huskisson Sea Pool, confirmed the pool could stay closed for up to six weeks.
A repair crew will replace the damaged inlet pipe, but to do so, they will need to remove part of the sea wall on nearby Currambene Creek - where the pool sources its ocean water.
A section of footpath in Voyager Park will also be pulled up, to access the damaged pipe underneath.
Because the area is also a marine park, Council is working with the NSW Department of Primary Industries to get appropriate permits.
It is anticipated getting the correct permit could take anywhere from two weeks, to six weeks. However, the actual pipe replacement is expected to take three days.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.