A boy band from Wollongong is already getting global attention after making it through the blind auditions on television reality show The Voice.
Known as Overnight, the five best mates who met in high school, have been getting plenty of fan messages from around Australia and across the globe after their rendition of Larger Than Life of the Backstreet Boys went viral.
"There's been a lot of international appeal, a lot from Brazil, there was a few from France recently," said Jai Ellevson before his bandmates chimed in naming other countries where fans have appeared.
Tyler Wade said their viral success was "quite spectacular" after the global social media channels of The Voice reposted their audition.
The Channel Seven series was filmed months ago with the outcome known to only those who took part but Jai, Tyler and their bandmates Harry Herber, Emerson Garcia and Kye Spindler have done well to keep it under wraps. "You're just walking on eggshells every conversation," said Tyler.
"It's trickier [now we've been] on the show ... people say, 'How far do you go?' And they start asking you trick questions like 'Do they film the endings live when you're at the final?' and you can't say anything."
What the Mercury does know is the teenagers have made it past the "blind auditions" and have chosen Guy Sebastian as their mentor (despite the other coaches all pitching for them), and will enter "the callbacks" round in the coming weeks.
However, the headstrong group wanted to assure their new fans that whatever happens on The Voice, they will "not be forgotten" with a single to be released at the conclusion of the series.
But they wouldn't let slip how far they go in the competition, nor did they divulge whether they've been signed by a record label in the meantime.
All but Jai have finished high school, with the end goal to become as big as One Direction - or even The Beatles.
"There hasn't been like a mainstream band for a while ... not the Beatlemania that you've kind of seen," said Emerson.
Tyler added boy bands were fun, and who wouldn't want people "chasing them down the street" in a frenzy? The ultimate winning singer(s) of The Voice will receive a recording contract, cash and other prizes.
The Voice continues Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays on Channel 7 and 7 Plus.
Wollongong band Overnight first appeared on The Voice Australia on August 6. Picture supplied by Channel Seven.
TYLER - has "perfect pitch" and plays a bunch of instruments. "I can play guitar, piano, saxophone , guitar ... that was my focus as a kid growing up, I played piano and guitar before I was singing," he said.
JAI - his mum is the head teacher of music at his school. "Mum and Dad used to own a singing studio just growing up around it is all I've ever wanted to do, it's sort of just been in my blood," he said.
EMERSON - wanted to be a pilot. "When I was starting out, music and dance I, like, hated it for the first few years and then I learned to love it," he said.
HARRY - wanted to be a barber and had short blonde hair on The Voice, very different from the dark brown mullet he had for the Mercury interview. "I have an addiction to changing myself and other people's physical appearance ... like piercings and changing my hair," he said.
KYE - good with his hands, with a personal aim to complete a Rubik's Cube in just over a minute. "I can ride a bike pretty well," he added. "And I can do a backflip."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.