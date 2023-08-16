The Shoalhaven has caught Matildas fever, as the Aussies blaze a trail through the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Community clubs and venues across the city are getting in the spirit, hosting watch parties for tonight's Australia v England semi-final.
The Australia v England semi-final kicks off at 8pm.
Want to join fellow fans and cheer on the Matildas? We've picked out venues across the Shoalhaven, where the community is celebrating together.
What about an official fan zone?
Shoalhaven City Councillor Paul Ell this week raised the question of establishing a Nowra live site for the Matildas games.
These public viewing events have been held in cities and regional towns across Australia, organised by local councils.
While Nowra won't have a fan zone for tonight's semi-final, it is understood the council might consider it again, should the Matildas advance to the finals.
Cr Ell said seeing other cities support the Matildas' World Cup campaign had been inspiring.
"Having seen how this organic thing has emerged right across the state, we had to try and give it a go," he said.
"My nieces are mad soccer players, so they got me into it... I just think it's a wonderful thing, and we've got to get behind it."
