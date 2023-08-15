Diverse range of support benefits Shoalhaven locals. Advertising Feature

Wayne Grumly and Jessica Simon at the BCR Communities Activities Hub in Sanctuary Point. Picture supplied

In the BCR Communities Activities Hub in Sanctuary Point, NDIS participant Jessica Simon is putting the finishing touches on the set of drawers she has been supported to design and build herself.

It has been a three month project for 33-year-old Ms Simon and, under the gentle guidance of 74-year-old retired master builder Wayne Grumly, she has learnt new skills, grown in confidence, and discovered a real passion for woodwork.

While Mr Grumly wanted to volunteer his time and expertise to help his community, Ms Simon needed support to achieve her NDIS goal.

Their valuable collaboration is the result of BCR Communities' goal to help locals support locals, a sentiment which inspired the establishment of the service, then Bay & Basin Community Resources, 31 years ago.

Heather Marciano, CEO, said while the organisation has since grown and evolved, the mission of partnering within communities and being inclusive has remained the same.

"The original residents who started BCR back in 1991 were united by a love for their community and a drive to ensure community members had the support and resources they needed," Ms Marciano said.



"They gave a lot of their time and energy to finding solutions so that we can all live happy and healthy lives here.

"Even though we have grown so much, we have never lost that initial enthusiasm, commitment and community focus.

"It's difficult to describe the breadth of work we do at BCR Communities in a few words. It can range from supporting a young person or person with disability to build skills and confidence, and providing in-home care so seniors can remain living in their own home, to leading funded, innovative research and design projects with partners including UOW (research), ExSitu (technology), and Carers NSW."

According to Ms Marciano, having a team of long-term, local staff and volunteers means BCR has a deep knowledge of the local area and the needs of the local communities.

"One example is how, in responding to disengaged youth and the higher than average youth unemployment rate in the Bay and Basin, we successfully secured a $558,000 Regional Youth Investment Program grant to build a youth-led, co-designed Youth Space in Sanctuary Point," she said.

"This PODS project will include a pop-up café where local young people can learn barista, hospitality and customer service skills, a meeting and training pod, covered seating areas and yarning circle.



"It will be a safe space for young people to improve their health, well-being, connection, creativity, outreach and learning."

BCR Communities has been named a finalist in the Shoalhaven Business Awards in the category of Outstanding Community Organisation.



Ms Marciano says that the recognition "is a wonderful acknowledgement of the diverse work we do at BCR Communities."