Excitement is growing for the annual celebration of your favourite local businesses.
Following a thorough judging process to decide the winners, over 400 people will attend the 38th Shoalhaven Business Awards gala event on August, Friday 18 in anticipation of the results.
As the region's most prestigious business event, Jemma Tribe, president of the Shoalhaven Business Chamber, says the occasion is a great time to celebrate the achievements of local businesses and recognise the significance of their success in light of the challenges they often face.
"There is always an incredible, uplifting and supportive atmosphere in the room where people are genuinely proud of the success of others," Ms Tribe said.
Entrants were initially required to provide a written submission, via the online portal, to be scored by judges. They then proceeded to an interview stage where their score enabled them to become a finalist.
The process is audited by Shoalhaven Professional Business Association representatives and follows strict processes.
Ms Tribe says the process is very rewarding for the entrants, many of whom use the awards as a time for self-assessment and to reconnect with their vision and strategy in order to continue delivering a high-quality service or product to the Shoalhaven community.
"Many embrace the opportunity to reflect on how far they've come and enjoy articulating their achievements and goals," said Ms Tribe.
"Being recognised as a finalist is an achievement in itself as you need to reach a certain benchmark to obtain that.
"For those who win it's a wonderful morale booster, a great way to gain additional exposure and meet some wonderful people along the way."
This year, there will be 14 awards announced, as well as three bonus awards - Excellence in Inclusion, Southern Shoalhaven Superstar and Business of the Year.
Winners of aligned categories in the Shoalhaven Business Awards automatically become finalists in the Business Illawarra Awards later this year.
If they are successful at this stage, they then proceed to the Business NSW awards held in Sydney, where they will represent the Shoalhaven on a state level.
This year's Shoalhaven Business Awards black tie gala event will be held at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre and follow the theme of 'Red Carpet Glam'.
Attendees should gear up for a Logies style entrance and plenty of surprises inside.
