Dedication to serving the Shoalhaven community has resulted in Michaela Anderson winning the Rotary Emergency Services Community Award as the Rural Fire Service's officer of the year.
That focus on service was at the forefront as the Black Summer bushfires roared through the Shoalhaven, and Ms Anderson looked at a fire spread map that showed her home in Callala Bay could come under threat.
It was December 31 in 2019, and Ms Anderson was part of the Shoalhaven's communications brigade - a little known but vital cog in the emergency response.
Fire spread maps had been prepared by fire analysts, and showed ember attacks 20km ahead of the moving fire front, starting spot fires.
Ms Anderson's home was under threat, while the maps also showed that if fire broached containment lines, 40 to 50 percent of the townships of Nowra and Bomaderry could be destroyed.
Despite the impending threat to her home, Ms Anderson was up at 5am the next day and drove to the RFS Shoalhaven Fire Control Centre in South Nowra for duty.
She said there were times she was torn between volunteering in the Fire Control Centre and staying at home to protect her property and pets.
"It was always in the back of your mind, absolutely," she said.
"At the end of the day I had made a commitment to my community, and I had the time to be able to go into the Fire Control Centre, and I had the hours to dedicate to helping other people," Ms Anderson said.
READ MORE:
"I really believe in a sense of service, and even when your house might be under threat you can't back away from that sense of service."
She was working 12 to 18 hours a day to keep communications up between people of the field and those managing the emergency situation, at all times keeping a cool head during the crisis.
At one stage Ms Anderson found herself supporting, comforting and advising a strike team leader trapped by fire, reminding him of overrun training and preparing a check list before the fire hit their tanker.
She said it was a hectic and demanding time.
"There were days in Fire Control that I didn't think I'd be able to get back home because there were a lot of road closures, but I was very lucky to have some really supportive people around me, the staff in the Fire Control Centre, who said they'd get me home," she said.
The skills and competence she showed during the bushfire emergency later saw Ms Anderson elevated to captain of the Shoalhaven communications brigade, as well as being offered a role as a salaried member of the RFS.
But she wasn't thinking communications when she signed up to volunteer for the RFS.
At the time she had also been volunteering with Marine Rescue and "I was quite comfortable around radios and communications, but didn't know a huge amount about fire fighting."
"So somebody said to me 'We've got a whole communications brigade, and we're looking for some younger members' because it was becoming more technologically based."
As well as joining the communications brigade, Ms Anderson later joined the Callala Bay brigade, before a more recent switch to Greenwell Point following a change of address.
