Michaela Anderson named the Rural Fire Service officer of the year

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 11:00am
Captain of the Shoalhaven RFS Communications Brigade, Michaela Anderson. Photo contributed.
Dedication to serving the Shoalhaven community has resulted in Michaela Anderson winning the Rotary Emergency Services Community Award as the Rural Fire Service's officer of the year.

