Vincentia Voice to Parliament Referendum panel offering answers from the Shoalhaven's experts

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 15 2023 - 8:19am, first published 8:00am
Vincentia Ratepayers' and Residents' Association presents a stacked panel of local experts, for its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice Referendum forum. Picture supplied.
Vincentia is the next cab off the rank, as Voice Referendum forums work their way across the Shoalhaven.

