Vincentia is the next cab off the rank, as Voice Referendum forums work their way across the Shoalhaven.
Though this one could be the city's largest panel yet.
Eight experts from the Shoalhaven community are set to answer questions about the upcoming Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice Referendum.
They are:
Organisers from the Vincentia Ratepayers' and Residents' Association are aiming to arm their community with a broad range of knowledge.
"How anyone will vote is private," VRRA representative Annette Pham said of the local forum.
"This is not a yes or a no panel; this is a panel put together to answer any question anyone may have, regardless of their position on the Voice.
"Panel members have been selected because of their expertise, their insight and their wisdom. I am grateful and humbled that they have offered themselves freely to provide us with information, so we can all make an informed choice".
Spokesperson for Shoalhaven Alliance for Yes23 (SAY23) Raul Arregui said the alliance was supportive of an event for all voters - yes, no, or undecided.
"Although this is an impartial event, we support it because we think it is really important to make sure that people are fully informed about the referendum," he said.
The Vincentia Conversation on the Upcoming Referendum will be held at Vincentia High School on Wednesday, August 23. Speakers will begin at 6.30pm.
The conversation will be moderated by ABC Illawarra presenter Nick Rheinberger.
