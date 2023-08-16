An event (almost) every day: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Let him entertain you: Corey Boyd IS Robbie Williams in the high-energy tribute show that's sure to blow you away. This charismatic fella will perform all the greatest hits, including Monsoon, Let Love Be Your Energy - and many more. He'll shake you to your core, and leave you aching for more. Let Me Entertain You is the must-see tribute act at The Country Club in Sanctuary Point, this Saturday (August 19), from 7pm. Get your tickets online, or from the friendly team.