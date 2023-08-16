An event (almost) every day: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Lego Club
August 17
Everything is awesome! Nowra Library is hosting a LEGO Build and Play afternoon this Thursday (August 17), 3.30 to 4.30pm. Kids aged 5-12 are welcome to drop in to Nowra Library and create, with no booking needed. Simply come along for a creative afternoon.
Bundanon Mini
August 17
Experience Bundanon art museum in a hands-on way at Bundanon Mini. Ideal for kids up to age 5, the sessions include a 30 minute art making activity with Bundanon's Learning team, plus the chance to explore the grounds. Happening Thursday (August 17) 10am-11.30am. Be sure to book online with the museum.
Your local markets
August 17-20
Catch Eats and Beats Shoalhaven in Jellybean Park (Wednesday, 4pm-7pm), the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 2-5pm), or Tomerong Market (Saturday, 8am-1.30pm).
Business Awards
August 18
The Shoalhaven Business Awards are back for their 38th year of celebrating the hard-working people in our communities. This year's awards gala evening will award businesses in 17 categories; 11 are aligned with the Business Illawarra, and winners will be off to the finals of the Illawarra Business Awards. All the festivities are happening on Friday (August 18), from 6pm, at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Record Fair
August 19
Flip through the crates at the Festival of Vinyl. Jervis Bay Brewing Co and Coal Coast Record Fair have joined forces to bring their market to the south coast. No matter your favourite genre, there's sure to be something for you, and there's plenty of craft beers to enjoy too. Drop in to Jervis Bay Brewing Co on Saturday (August 19) 12pm-5pm.
Arts Muster Huskisson
August 19-20
Embrace your creative side at a weekend of arts and crafts workshops, artisans markets, and Aboriginal cultural experiences, at Arts Muster Jervis Bay. Happening at Huskisson on August 19-20. For more, visit www.artsmuster.com.au
Tribute Show
August 19
Let him entertain you: Corey Boyd IS Robbie Williams in the high-energy tribute show that's sure to blow you away. This charismatic fella will perform all the greatest hits, including Monsoon, Let Love Be Your Energy - and many more. He'll shake you to your core, and leave you aching for more. Let Me Entertain You is the must-see tribute act at The Country Club in Sanctuary Point, this Saturday (August 19), from 7pm. Get your tickets online, or from the friendly team.
Sunday Yoga
August 20
Start your Sunday with a yoga class overlooking the serene Shoalhaven River. Bundanon is hosting Vinyasa Flow with local instructors Taylor from Yonder Movement and Anna Smallwood from Roaming Yogis. It's the ultimate refresh for your body, mind and soul. BYO yoga mat, entry to art museum included. 9am-10am.
RECKONING
August 22
Te Waiata Paihere Wairua. The Sounds of Woven Souls. Experience the uplifting stage show by Samuel Gaskin, which merges Maori and Aboriginal cultures. RECKONING is a powerful celebration of indigenous culture through storytelling, original songs, and dance. Coming to Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Tuesday (August 22), 8pm. Book your tickets online or at the box office.
Voice Forum
August 23
Do you want to know more on the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum? Our communities are hosting info sessions for all voters, and Vincentia, you are up next. Hear from eight local leaders, who will share their knowledge about the Voice and their thoughts. Drop in to Vincentia High School on Wednesday (August 23), 6.30pm-8.30pm.
