South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Things to Do

An event (almost) every day: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Updated August 17 2023 - 8:17am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunday Yoga is on at Bundanon for a scenic weekend refresh. Picture supplied.
Sunday Yoga is on at Bundanon for a scenic weekend refresh. Picture supplied.

Lego Club

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.