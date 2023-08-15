Located on a quiet street adorned with beautiful trees, and only 160 metres away from expansive park-lands, this three-bedroom home provides a tranquil living environment.
The spacious living room is a cozy place for relaxation and entertainment, and the open-plan kitchen seamlessly flows into the dining area, creating a welcoming space for meals and gatherings.
The bedrooms are all equipped with built-in robes and ceiling fans.
As well as this, a standout feature of the home is the fully enclosed sun-room, which provides additional living space that can be utilised year-round.
It allows you to bask in natural light and enjoy the outdoor views while being sheltered from the elements.
Additionally, there is an outdoor, undercover entertaining patio, perfect for hosting guests and simply relaxing outside.
The property also has established gardens, adding to the overall appeal and creating a pleasant ambience.
Plus, the gazebo offers a charming spot to unwind and enjoy the surroundings.
There are 18 solar panels and a lock-up garage, providing secure parking and additional storage.
The combination of comfort, convenience, and outdoor living, makes this home an enticing option for those seeking a peaceful lifestyle in close proximity to park-lands.
