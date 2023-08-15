South Coast Register
Property of the Week

83 Salisbury Drive, Nowra

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
August 16 2023 - 8:30am
3 Bed | 1 Bath | 1 Car

  • 83 Salisbury Drive, Nowra
  • $595,000 - $650,000
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra 4413 2166
  • Contact: Rachel Lea 0417 493 703
  • Inspect: By appointment

Located on a quiet street adorned with beautiful trees, and only 160 metres away from expansive park-lands, this three-bedroom home provides a tranquil living environment.

