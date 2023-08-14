A campaign encouraging major retailers to speed up their adoption of electric vehicles has kicked off in Nowra.
Greenpeace volunteers were at Nowra's Bunnings store on Monday, August 14, surveying shoppers about their attitudes to retailers using electric trucks for transporting goods, and whether that would influence their shopping decisions.
Greenpeace volunteer Michele Schlosser of Hyams Beach said the survey was aimed at embarrassing major retailers into taking action.
She said many of the retailers had committed to using electric trucks and even using only electricity from renewable sources, but some were moving slowly towards honouring those commitments.
Greenpeace said transport was Australia's fastest growing source of climate pollution, and it criticised some of the major retailers for "being stuck in the slow lane" when it came to switching their transport fleets to electric vehicles.
As part of its campaign it is surveying shoppers at Bunnings, Coles and Aldi stores in a range of locations, starting with Nowra.
The campaign is due to continue in Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Canberra, Sydney and Adelaide in coming days.
