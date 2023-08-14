South Coast Register
Greenpeace surveying Nowra shippers in effort to pressure retailers

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:28pm, first published August 14 2023 - 12:50pm
Greenpeace volunteers Michele Schlosser of Hyams Beach and Ross Muller of Shoalhaven Heads were surveying Bunnings shoppers about their attitudes to transport pollution. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
A campaign encouraging major retailers to speed up their adoption of electric vehicles has kicked off in Nowra.

