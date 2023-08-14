Jervis Bay residents have made their case to the NSW Land and Environment Court, opposing the latest changes to a longstanding and controversial development application in Huskisson.
Seven locals addressed Commissioner Elizabeth Espinosa in a public hearing on Monday morning (August 14), held on the site of a proposed apartment block at 4 Murdoch St.
READ MORE:
A Development Application modification has proposed to add more units into the planned apartment block; it was first submitted to Shoalhaven City Council in February 2022.
According to the application to modify Development Consent, the developer has sought "to make amendments to the external footprints of the buildings, internal configuration changes to both apartment buildings, and increase the unit numbers from 32 dwellings to 38 dwellings comprising eight (8) three-bedroom units and 30 two-bedroom units."
A crowd of interested locals gathered in the rain for the on-site hearing at Murdoch St.
Seven residents from around the Jervis Bay area spoke to the court: Bruce McKenzie, Louise Bargwanna, Robbie Collins, Kathy Goodnow, Sue Tolley, Penny Davidson, and Daniel McConnell.
Further public objections to the DA's latest modification had already been received by the court, to be considered during proceedings over the coming days.
Residents raised concerns about potential impacts to the environment and marine park; emergency access; parking and traffic; waste management; stormwater runoff; aesthetics; flooding; Indigenous cultural heritage in the area, and tourist influx to the small street.
There were also concerns about potential living conditions inside the proposed apartments, should any become permanent residences.
Speaking to the court, Sue Tolley, representing activist group Keep Jervis Bay Unspoilt, argued the modified plans for the proposed apartments did not fit in to their community.
"These modifications have ignited passionate opposition among Jervis Bay residents," she said.
"They are totally alien to the natural surrounds of Moona Moona Creek."
"The locals are really worried about the environment... and wonder how native species will survive overdevelopment."
The proposed apartment block dates back to 2010, when the development application was first lodged; the block was then sold in 2019 with the original development approval.
Ms Tolley labelled it a "Zombie DA" while speaking to the court.
After hearing from the seven community members, Commissioner Espinosa declared the court would sit to consider the matter at Kiama Courthouse, on Monday afternoon and into Tuesday (August 15).
Following the public hearing, Commissioner Espinosa toured the Murdoch St site with lawyers and court officials.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.