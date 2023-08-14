South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Jervis Bay community fronts Land and Environment Court on-site hearing at 4 Murdoch St, Huskisson

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:21pm, first published August 14 2023 - 2:45pm
Jervis Bay residents, following a Land and Environment Court public hearing at Murdoch St, Huskisson. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
Jervis Bay residents have made their case to the NSW Land and Environment Court, opposing the latest changes to a longstanding and controversial development application in Huskisson.

