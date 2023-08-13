A woman has died following a collision between a car and a truck on the Princes Highway at Jerrawangala.
The accident occurred about 6.25am on Monday, August 14.
The woman driving the car, believed to be aged in her 30s, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
She is yet to be formally identified.
The truck driver has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Police are investigating the accident and are preparing a report for the coroner.
The Princes Highway is expected to be closed between Armchair Road and Twelve Mile Road for much of the day.
Motorists are advised to delay their trip or avoid the area.
Motorists in light vehicles travelling between Batemans Bay and Nowra can use the Kings Highway, Nerriga Road, Braidwood Road, Albatross Road and Kalandar Street via Braidwood, but this will add about an hour to journeys.
Heavy vehicles are being parked on site or can consider using the Kings Highway and Hume Highway via Braidwood and Goulburn instead.
As enquiries continue, anyone with information into the incident or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
