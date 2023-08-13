South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Woman killed in crash between car and truck at Jerrawangala

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 14 2023 - 10:21am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman has died following a crash between a car and a truck on the Princes Highway at Jerrawangala. File photo.
A woman has died following a crash between a car and a truck on the Princes Highway at Jerrawangala. File photo.

A woman has died following a collision between a car and a truck on the Princes Highway at Jerrawangala.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.