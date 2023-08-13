Man charged following alleged hit and run in Nowra

A man has been charged after a boy was injured in an alleged hit and run at Nowra at the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a roundabout on Wallace and St Anne Streets about 6.30pm on Saturday, August 12, following reports a boy had been hit.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and were told the 14-year-old boy was riding a scooter when he was allegedly struck by a white ute.
The teen was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for leg injuries before being taken to Shoalhaven Hospital in a stable condition.
The driver allegedly failed to stop and officers from the Crash Investigation Unit were called to assist with inquiries.
About 7pm on Sunday, August 13, an 18-year-old man handed himself in to Nowra Police Station and was arrested.
He has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and failing to stop and assist after an impact occasioning grievous bodily harm.
The man was granted bail to appear in Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, September 26.
His licence has been suspended.
