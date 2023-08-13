As the Nowra Bridge gets its finishing touches, Shoalhaven City Council is again turning its eyes to the city's riverfront.
Early designs for a future Nowra Riverfront precinct are going on display this Tuesday (August 15).
Feedback from more than 700 people has gone into designs for a riverfront revamp, and urban consultancy firm arki_lab is ready to run through their plan on how to make it happen.
Anthony Body, Department of Regional NSW regional director (Illawarra Shoalhaven) and Chair of the Nowra Riverfront Action Taskforce (NRAT), will be emcee for the event.
CEO of Arki_Lab, Rasmus Frisk will provide insights into development of the plans and the final product; Mayor Amanda Findley will be in attendance along with Local MPs.
Community members are invited to arki_lab's unveiling of the Nowra Riverfront Activation Plan at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on August 15, 4pm-6pm.
