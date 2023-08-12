Gordon Elford saw a lot during more than 40 years working in ambulances - first as a volunteer in Lismore, before getting a paid job in Nowra in 1963.
And he had to develop a thick skin to deal with everything he saw and did.
"Those that survive 40 years in the ambulance service are pretty tolerant to those sort of things happening - you've just got to grin and bear it," Mr Elford said.
But there is one job that still brings him to tears nearly 65 years later.
It was when he was still a volunteer, or honorary bearer as they were referred to at the time, and was called to a home where a young woman had collapsed.
He arrived to find the mother of three young girls dead.
"Dad had to usher the kids into another room while he helped me put her onto the stretcher and put her in the back of the ambulance, and when we're putting her into the ambulance I got a tug on my coat," Mr Elford said.
"It was the eldest one of those three girls - 'Can I say goodbye to mummy?'"
With the father's permission, the three girls climbed into the back of the ambulance to farewell their mother, in a scene that broke Mr Elford's heart.
"I got in the car and I couldn't drive away, I just couldn't turn the key," he said as his voice broke and tears again filled his eyes.
"When I think about it, it's as vivid today as the day it happened," Mr Elford said.
"There are just some jobs that really grab you."
A couple of years later Mr Elford started work as the Shoalhaven's seventh ambulance officer - five in Nowra and two in Ulladulla.
Now there are more than 100 ambulance officers, with stations in Berry, Kangaroo Valley, Huskisson, Culburra and Sussex Inlet, along with the ones in Bomaderry and Ulladulla.
The work was also very different to that performed by modern-day paramedics, he said.
That started with his hiring.
"One of the reasons I got the job wasn't because of my first aid ability, it was because I'd been a timber machinist involved in the building trades, it was because I had other things I could do like the station maintenance, vehicle maintenance," Mr Elford said.
"I actually used to convert Holden panel vans into ambulances - make all the cupboards inside them, roof linings, electrical wiring, putting the lights and sirens on them and all that sort of thing.
"I did that for years."
The ambulance officers also had to "fundraise to get our own wages," Mr Elford said.
To do that they ran housie games in the beach villages during the Christmas holidays, sold lucky envelopes in Junction Street and ran raffles in pubs on Saturday nights.
They also relied heavily on ambulance subscribers, and "many a time I spent big, big days going around canvassing for new subscribers, or collecting from the subscribers," Mr Elford said.
That work was all fitted around tending to those who needed emergency care.
Mr Elford said in the early days the ambulance officers worked alone, with just one person to a car.
That meant he often had to enlist the help of someone on the scene of an accident to put and injured person onto a stretcher, and load them into the ambulance.
And if there was more than one person needing help, he would have to call for more cars.
There were many of those jobs, Mr Elford said.
He recalled one at Meroo where "two carloads of young people were racing from Berry to Nowra".
They were travelling close behind eachother, so when the driver of the first vehicle lost control of car and went off the road, the second car followed.
Both crashed into the bank of a creek, with the second car landing on top of the first.
"The creek was full of petrol that came out of this car, and I was scared out of my wits that we'd get a spark and the whole thing would go up," Mr Elford said.
After clearing the area and having the Fire Brigade ready and waiting if needed, "We eventually got a cable through the top of the top car, and lifted it off with a crane".
Inside the bottom car two people were dead, and two were critically injured.
It was far from the only fatal accident he attended.
"I wouldn't even try to count the number of fatal accidents I've been to over the years, there were just so many," Mr Elford said.
There was even the odd non-fatal accident that proved memorable, like the time Mr Elford was called to a crash on Bomaderry, where a motorcyclist had a badly broken leg after colliding with a car.
While Mr Elford was patching up the man a woman dragged her son to the scene, saying. "See what happens of you don't behave."
The son fainted, fracturing his skull when he hit the road - and was more badly injured than the motorcyclist.
Not everyone had the disposition the job required.
Mr Elford recalled going to an accident in Bomaderry with an offsider but, "He was so horrified with the accident he just disappeared into the crowd - he didn't even go back to the hospital with me."
In the early days the ambulances were not fitted with radios to communicate with the station, and Mr Elford said he would switch on the local radio station when he was out on a job.
"If they needed you they would tell the radio station, and they'd put something on and you'd stop and ring the station," he said.
When a radio communications system was fitted in the Shoalhaven's ambulances it was connected to council radio system.
"I can recall doing an urgent job out at Currarong, and they were working on the road between the Archgate Nursery and the next road, it was raining and it was all boggy," Mr Elford said.
"I radioed back saying 'The road is shocking, I don't know if I'll be able to make it out to Currarong, I could quite easily get stuck'.
"And a voice came from one of the council cars, 'Just keep coming and holler if you get stuck and we'll come pull you out'.
"Those sort of things can't happen today," Mr Elford said.
"There were so many little incidents over so many years"
It was not the only bad road.
"When I started you couldn't even drive from here to Shoalhaven Heads on the road they use today - the potholes were so big," Mr Elford said.
In those days it was a dirt road past the paper mill, so ambulances would go through Berry if they had to get to Shoalhaven Heads, the 84-year-old said.
Mr Elford said he also attended many drownings and high-profile deaths before retiring in 2001.
