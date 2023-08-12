Callala Bay local and World War 2 veteran Frank Park celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday, while being honoured for his service and career by the Keith Payne VC Veterans Group.
Mr Park was born on August 12, 1923 and enlisted in the Australian Army on November 6, 1941 at the age of 18.
He began his career with the Citizen Military Forces (CMF), serving full time with the branch from December 29, 1941 to July 19, 1942.
Mr Park then moved to the Australian Imperial Force (AIF) on July 20, 1942 and served with them until December 20, 1945.
His military service lasted for a combined 1453 days, with 240 of those days served on foreign soil.
Mr Park shot through the ranks during his time in the military, starting out as a Trooper and finishing up his service as a Corporal.
He was honoured with several awards for his work while serving at Morotai Island and British North Borneo.
Chairman of The Keith Payne VC Veterans Group, Rick Meehan said it was "an honour" and "privilege" to be able to present Mr Park with his certificate of service and celebrate his big milestone alongside him.
"For us as an organisation to be given this honour was truly something special," he said.
"We, as an organisation, continue to grow and work hard to support our veterans locally.
"It is a privilege to do what we do in the veteran domain."
The group presented Mr Park, who was alongside his son and daughter, with a framed, custom-designed, certificate of service which was created by the group's French Delegate, Pierre Seillier OAM.
"He (Mr Park) was over the moon when he saw it and was really tickled pink with it," Mr Meehan said.
Mr Park was also contacted by the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) - the head warrant officer of the army, Kim Felmingham, NSC, OAM, who drafted up an official letterhead from Canberra which the group presented to the 100-year-old veteran.
"We presented it to him, and sat down and read it aloud to him in his chair," Mr Meehan said.
"It's just another thing that he is able to add to his collection."
Mr Park also received a letter from King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with another from the Premier and Federal Affairs Minister.
"He was just overjoyed with it all, and it was just great to be there in uniform and give him the respect he deserves."
"This is why we do what we do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.