World War 2 veteran Frank Park honoured by Keith Payne VC Veterans Group on 100th birthday

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 12 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 2:00pm
Darryl Kelly OAM (top left), Rick Meehan OAM (left), and Fred Campbell OAM (right) with Callala Bay local and WW2 veteran Frank Park on his 100th birthday. Picture supplied.
Callala Bay local and World War 2 veteran Frank Park celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday, while being honoured for his service and career by the Keith Payne VC Veterans Group.

