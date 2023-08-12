Sydney Thunder star and Ulladulla junior Matthew Gilkes will be returning to his home turf of Southern NSW next month as part of a state junior cricket program.
Gilkes will be joined by NSW Breakers all-rounder Saskia Horley and NSW Blues wicketkeeper Baxter Holt.
The trio of athletes will take part in three different visits across August 21 to 22.
The biggest of the three events is the Come-and-Try Cricket Blast Program held at Seiffert Oval in Goulburn.
At this event children will be able to try their hand at playing cricket with the professional cricketers, who will also offer them valuable cricketing tips.
It is an event open to the public and parents will also be able to witness their children playing cricket alongside the Australian stars.
All up, the players will attend the clinic, visit ten schools in Goulburn, Hill Top, Colo Vale, Marulan and Crookwell, and also meet volunteers and spend time with them at these towns.
The visit is a part of Country Blitz, Cricket NSW's amazing annual three-day regional engagement tour.
This tour involves players from the Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers and NSW Blues and Breakers teams travelling far and wide encouraging youngsters to play and love cricket.
The Country Blitz this year will see 34 players travel to the state's remotest corners to visit more than 85 schools in 74 NSW towns.
Ulladulla's Matthew Gilkes, said he loves returning to the country for all the excitement and energy that each visit drums up.
"Every time I go on a regional tour, I loved being welcomed by the children, parents and volunteers," he said.
"People in the country love cricket and I think it is important for young girls and boys from regional areas to be inspired to take up the sport and get the same opportunities as our young city players."
"Cricket fosters friendships for life."
"The Country Blitz is a start to provide these young players with the resources to try cricket ahead of the season and see how much fun it is to play the game."
The Come-and-Try Cricket Blast Program will be held on August 22, with a start time of 4:30pm.
