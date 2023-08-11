Nowra Velo Club riders speed away with plethora of medals at NSW Championship

Nowra Velo Club riders came away from a weekend of NSW championship racing with five medals in different categories.
Adrian McMillan, Harry Ludman and Rosie Hurt won gold medals while McMillan added to his medal count with a silver and Brad Oaten also scored with a silver medal.
Racing was held at Lansdowne Reserve on Saturday for the NSW Country road championships and the Metropolitan road championships across all grades.
McMillan started the Nowra Velo's medal count when he won the NSW masters Eight Country Road Championships.
Brad Oaten then took his silver medal in the NSW Masters Seven Country Road championship.
The last NVC medal for Saturday was for Harry Ludman when he took out the junior under 19 men's Country Road championship.
Racing moved to the Penrith Regatta Centre for Sunday's events, the NSW Masters criterium championships where McMillan missed gold but took the silver medal in a close finish in his masters category.
A bit later on this program, Rosie Hurt won the gold medal in the NSW Women's masters three race.
READ MORE:
So far this year McMillan has won ten medals of different colours in National and NSW championships.
McMillan has a silver and two bronze medals from the Australian Masters track championships, two silver and three bronze medals from the NSW masters track championships and now one gold and one silver from the NSW masters road championships.
The quest continues this weekend when the NSW road championships move to Gunning for individual time trial and road race championships.
McMillan will be joined on this program by other NVC riders, including Ben Wallis, Brad Oaten, Jon Schol and Rosie Hurt in the master's events along with Josh Ludman, Curtis Trkulja, Cameron Harrison and Harry Ludman.
Josh Ludman will race in the elite/under 23 road championships, Harry Ludman will race in the junior under 19 road championship while both Curtis Trkulja and Cameron Harrison will race in both the under 19 time trial and road championships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.