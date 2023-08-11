A man has been arrested at Fishermans Paradise and charged over a series of alleged break-ins spanning the past nine years.
Police established Strike Force Honeywood to investigate the series of break-ins through the Southern Highlands and South Coast, the first of which were reported in 2014.
They took place in Robertson, Wildes Meadow, Glenquarry, Kangaroo Valley, Milton, Windellama, Batemans Bay, Nerriga, Braidwood, Ulladulla, and Colo.
In each incident, a home or business was broken into and items - including coins, electronic devices, and cash - were stolen.
Following extensive investigations, police executed search warrants at Fishermans Paradise and Conjola Park on Thursday, August 3.
During the searches officers located and seized items alleged to have been the proceeds of crime, including antique furniture and war medals.
A 45-year-old man was arrested at a Fishermans Paradise property and taken to Ulladulla Police Station.
He has been charged with 14 counts of break, enter and steal, two counts of possessing an unauthorised pistol, possessing a prohibited weapon, and two counts of supplying a prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, August 22.
