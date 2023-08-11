South Coast Register
Man charged with 14 counts of break, enter and steal after Fishermans Paradise arrest

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 11 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:05pm
Police have arrested a man in the Shoalhaven over a series of break-ins cover the past nine years. File photo.
A man has been arrested at Fishermans Paradise and charged over a series of alleged break-ins spanning the past nine years.

