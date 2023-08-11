About 200 trainee Army officers are about to descend on the Shoalhaven.
The group from Canberra's Royal Military College at Duntroon are nearing the end of their 18-month training course.
They are coming to the Shoalhaven to add "a bit of that final polish" to their training, according to Duntroon's commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Brian Hickey.
"It's really important that we come to an environment such as the South Coast, because we're starting to expose them to what we would term complex operations," he said.
"We're trying to recreate an environment that is as close to the potential operating environment these young trainees will operate in as platoon commanders."
The training in the Shoalhaven will run for three weeks from Wednesday, August 23 to Wednesday, Septembers 13.
During that time most of the personnel will be based at the Nowra Speedway in South Nowra, while some will also be based at Culburra Beach.
However the training operations will spread out throughout the region, with a focus on the small coastal villages.
"The local community on the South Coast should expect to see some of our trainees patrolling in the local areas, potentially doing some activities in the local areas using approved locations," Lt Col Hickey said.
The trainees will be carrying weapons loaded with dummy ammunition, he said, and would at all time be accompanied by a staff member.
It follows more than a year of learning in the classroom and in the field.
"The key thing we'll be doing is exposing them to that environment and making them think critically, and apply the knowledge that they have been taught," Lt Col Hickey said.
There will also be a strong focus on communicating with community members, and "how to nuance your communication to the stakeholder that you're engaging with at that time".
Lt Col Hickey encouraged people to interact with the trainees.
READ MORE:
"When you see the trainees walking around feel free to engage with them, feel free to say hello, because that is exactly the type of environment they might be operating in for real in a very short period of time." he said.
And he encouraged people to simply maintain their normal routines and behaviour during the training.
Duntroon trainees have been regular visitors to the Shoalhaven for training exercises, and there was even a different group here in February and March for a similar experience.
"The South Coast has a really excellent environment for exposing trainees to some of those operating environments that they might experience in the Indo-Pacific - the beachside, the transition from maritime to land, the smaller communities and some of those smaller towns, the transition from the heavily vegetated to the urban," Lt Col Hickey said.
"We also find that the local population around the South Coast, obviously with a significant Naval presence, is also quite open and welcome to defence activities in the region," he said.
Lt Col Hickey said more information would be provided to local residents in the next couple of weeks.
He also encouraged people to attend an open day planned for the Nowra Speedway on Sunday, September 10, when there will be a chance to talk to some of Duntroon's trainees and staff, look over military equipment, and even talk to Defence recruiting.
