The 2023 Group Seven Rugby League season is coming to it's nail-biting climax over the next two weekends.
With several teams still in the running for a shot at a finals position, the Jamberoo Superoos and Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs are ready to lock horns this weekend in hopes of locking down that fifth and final playoffs spot.
The two sides currently sit tied in fifth place, with the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas lurking just behind them in sixth place.
Kevin Walsh Oval will play host to the clash, with the weight of the match even more so with it being the last game that captain/coach Jono Dallas runs out on the Superoos' home turf.
To say it's been a season of adversity for the Superoos almost seems like it would be underselling it, whether it has been an injury to a key player, or some other outside factor, the team has had to battle all year long.
"It's been a really tough season for us, we haven't had much go right for us, whether it's been injuries, players getting new jobs, holidays, I think we've lost four games in the last minute, it just hasn't been a smooth year at all," Dallas said.
Dallas said the attitude at training this week was fantastic, and that the message in the group is just about almost starting fresh this weekend.
"The message was just that we are cutting that all loose and starting fresh, if we win the next two we're in, if we don't we don't, last weekend was pretty disappointing, so we are just looking to start fresh."
Milton-Ulladulla coach Andy Lynch knows it will be a challenge in itself to weather the amped up crowd but said he remains confident in the resiliency and attitude from his Bulldogs.
"It's a very tough place to go Jamberoo, especially with Jono running out for his last game, we know the crowd is going to be tough, so we have to be ready from the jump," he said.
"Basically we are putting everything on the line this week and hoping for the best, there's no better feeling then going to a hostile place and coming away with the win."
Lynch said discipline and consistency is at the forefront if the Bulldogs hope to steal the two points.
"Just discipline and consistency, we'll be good for so long and then we'll drop off and then we'll comeback, we just have to be consistent for the full eighty minutes."
"Their (Jamberoo) forwards are great, there's nothing real fancy, they roll their sleeves up and go in hard."
"If we get lazy and switch off then they'll capitalise on that, they are just a very dangerous side."
Dallas echoed a similar sentiment about what the Roos will have to do to put themselves in the best position overall.
"We actually played really well against Warilla for probably about 70 minutes, we just had a real bad lapse, and when we had something go wrong, it just snowballed and that was our own doing," he said.
"We have to make sure something like that doesn't happen again if something goes against us, if we can manage that, I have no doubt we'll be fine."
"They (Milton-Ulladulla) are pretty quick, they have some pretty young, fast, outside backs, as long as we stay connected there's no threat there from our point of view, but if we are defending individually there are guys who can hurt you there for sure."
The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and Jamberoo Superoos will kick off at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday, August 12 at 3pm.
Across the rest of the league the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets clash with the Kiama Knights at Bomaderry Sporting Complex, the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas will look to hold down the fort at Cec Glenholmes Oval against the Gerringong Lions, while league-leading Shellharbour Sharks battle the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Centenary Field, with the Stingrays capping off the weekend against the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Flinders Field.
