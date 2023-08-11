South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Jamberoo Superoos lining up for critical clash with Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs, eyeing finals ticket

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 11 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs' PJ Thornton and Jamberoo Superoos' Jono Dallas. Pictures by Paul Davidson and David Hall.
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs' PJ Thornton and Jamberoo Superoos' Jono Dallas. Pictures by Paul Davidson and David Hall.

The 2023 Group Seven Rugby League season is coming to it's nail-biting climax over the next two weekends.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.