Big jump in the state's COVID-19 deaths

There has been a big jump in the the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the past week.
A total of 36 COVID patients lost their lives during the week to 4pm on Thursday, August 10 - an 80 per cent increase on the previous week's 20 deaths.
The number of new coronavirus cases across the state remained steady at 1993 for the week, with 105 coming from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
The local cases included 39 detected by PCR tests, and 66 via rapid antigen testing.
PCR testing has found 258 COVID Cases in the health district during the past four weeks, including 68 in the Shoalhaven, 12 in Kiama, 52 in Shellharbour and 126 in Wollongong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.