Appeal to locate girl missing from Nowra

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate girl missing from the Nowra area.
Jordyn Hutchinson, aged 13, was last seen about 5pm Tuesday, August 8 at a residence on Park Road, Nowra.
When she could not be contacted or located, Jordyn was reported missing to officers attached to South Coast Police District Thursday, August 10, who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Jordyn's welfare due to her young age.
Jordyn is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, approximately 157cm tall, she has brown eyes and brown hair.
She is known to frequent the Nowra and Shoalhaven areas.
Anyone with information into Jordyn's whereabouts is urged to contact Nowra police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
